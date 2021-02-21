Mailbag: Looking at spring camp, recruiting territories and AAU backgrounds
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
What player on offense and defense for the football team do you feel will be the surprise impact player this coming year?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news