{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 10:22:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Four-star TEs, remaining spots in 2021 and in-state options in '22

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

What are the chances that Wisconsin snags one of the two four-star tight ends?

Four-star tight end Gunnar Helm recently took a virtual visit to Wisconsin.
I'll start by saying that current commit Jack Pugh could emerge as a four-star tight end when all is said and done. The standout from Ohio has only played football for a short amount of time and could take another big jump this fall.

Looking at the top two remaining targets on Wisconsin's board - Colorado standouts Gunnar Helm and Terrance Ferguson - the Badgers are in the top group for each. With Ferguson, I think he winds up at Oregon, but Mickey Turner has done a great job in his recruitment. Not getting Ferguson on campus for an official visit really hurt UW's chances, in my opinion.

With Helm, I think the Badgers are in a very good spot after his virtual visit. The four-star prospect told me that he's not ready to release a top five, but that Wisconsin had a spot in that group.

"I think I have an unofficial top five, but I'll keep that to myself and my family for right now," Helm told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's constantly changing, but I see myself picking from that top group.

"I'll tell you this, though, Wisconsin is in it, for sure."

We'll have a better idea of how things could shake out once Helm releases his official top five, a group that could also include UCLA, Georgia, LSU and Auburn.

Which currently committed prospect do you think has the best chance to contribute right away?

Hunter Wohler could compete for time right away at Wisconsin.
