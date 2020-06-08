Mailbag: Four-star TEs, remaining spots in 2021 and in-state options in '22
What are the chances that Wisconsin snags one of the two four-star tight ends?
I'll start by saying that current commit Jack Pugh could emerge as a four-star tight end when all is said and done. The standout from Ohio has only played football for a short amount of time and could take another big jump this fall.
Looking at the top two remaining targets on Wisconsin's board - Colorado standouts Gunnar Helm and Terrance Ferguson - the Badgers are in the top group for each. With Ferguson, I think he winds up at Oregon, but Mickey Turner has done a great job in his recruitment. Not getting Ferguson on campus for an official visit really hurt UW's chances, in my opinion.
With Helm, I think the Badgers are in a very good spot after his virtual visit. The four-star prospect told me that he's not ready to release a top five, but that Wisconsin had a spot in that group.
"I think I have an unofficial top five, but I'll keep that to myself and my family for right now," Helm told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's constantly changing, but I see myself picking from that top group.
"I'll tell you this, though, Wisconsin is in it, for sure."
We'll have a better idea of how things could shake out once Helm releases his official top five, a group that could also include UCLA, Georgia, LSU and Auburn.
Which currently committed prospect do you think has the best chance to contribute right away?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news