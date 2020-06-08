I'll start by saying that current commit Jack Pugh could emerge as a four-star tight end when all is said and done. The standout from Ohio has only played football for a short amount of time and could take another big jump this fall.

Looking at the top two remaining targets on Wisconsin's board - Colorado standouts Gunnar Helm and Terrance Ferguson - the Badgers are in the top group for each. With Ferguson, I think he winds up at Oregon, but Mickey Turner has done a great job in his recruitment. Not getting Ferguson on campus for an official visit really hurt UW's chances, in my opinion.

With Helm, I think the Badgers are in a very good spot after his virtual visit. The four-star prospect told me that he's not ready to release a top five, but that Wisconsin had a spot in that group.

"I think I have an unofficial top five, but I'll keep that to myself and my family for right now," Helm told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's constantly changing, but I see myself picking from that top group.

"I'll tell you this, though, Wisconsin is in it, for sure."

We'll have a better idea of how things could shake out once Helm releases his official top five, a group that could also include UCLA, Georgia, LSU and Auburn.