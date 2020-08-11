Mailbag: Early look at 2023, special teams and out-of-state targets in 2022
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
Any early in-state class of 2023 kids we should know?
It's always fun to look ahead, but it's important to note that prospects in the 2023 class have just one year of high school football under their belt. With that, only a handful of kids from across the state have varsity film on their résumé.
To answer the question, though, the early standout from the 2023 class appears to be David Gauderman, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. A two-way player as a freshman, Gauderman is a physical prospect with some impressive tape. He's already on Wisconsin's radar and will certainly be someone to monitor down the road.
Two other kids I'd keep an eye on this fall are Hartford Union quarterback Austin Kutz and Stoughton offensive lineman Griffin Empey. At 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, Kutz has excellent size and will likely be a heavily-recruited baseball prospect as a pitcher. Empey, who is also an accomplished wrestler, played as a freshman for an 8-2 Stoughton squad.
Again, still very early but these three certainly have Division 1 potential.
Thanks @CCCombines and @CoachKubes for the great experience. No 40 time yet due to a hamstring injury. Can’t wait to see how much I improve within the next 3 years! pic.twitter.com/THaxHj41v9— David Gauderman (@Dg2Drippy) August 3, 2020
Which highly-ranked out-of-state 2022 guys do you expect us to be in on? Top three to five out-of-state recruits for football in 2022.
