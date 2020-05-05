{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 13:03:05 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Mailbag: COVID-19, official visits and the fallout from Julian Roper
Jon McNamara
•
BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news