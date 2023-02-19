Generally speaking, recruits I’ve talked to over the last 15-plus years are less impacted by wins and losses - both during game day visits and entire seasons - in comparison to the average fan, who rides the ups and downs of each contest.

Speaking specifically about the two mentioned prospects, I can’t say for certain what kind of impact missing the NCAA Tournament would have for either and how that would alter their view on Wisconsin. Greg Gard and his staff, however, are still able to communicate a model of consistency with tournament appearances in 22 of the last 23 opportunities to go along with Big Ten titles in 2020 and 2022.

Gard could also use this year to highlight just how important both players would be getting Wisconsin back to the top of the conference. Daniel Freitag is good enough to contribute right away and would almost certainly take over at point guard after Chucky Hepburn graduates. And while it’s almost impossible to project future lineups, let alone rosters in college basketball, Kon Knueppel is someone who would immediately make the Badgers better.

Overall, coaching stability and relationships are generally more important than one down season. If Freitag and Knueppel end up elsewhere, I don’t think it will be due to the 2022-23 campaign. But it’s easier to recruit high-end talent when your team is relevant in March.