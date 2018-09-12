A 6-foot-3, 200-pound projected outside linebacker from Sussex Hamilton High School, Finnessy was one of a handful of in-state recruits on campus during the Badgers' win over New Mexico.

Things are still in the very early stages, but Lucas Finnesey 's recruitment could start to heat up a bit more after an unofficial visit to Wisconsin last Saturday.

"I thought the Wisconsin visit was a really cool and new experience," Finnessy told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was fun being able to be on the field and watch what they do to warm up for games and how they get prepared. I also thought the stadium was awesome because it was filled with a lot of energy during the game. I also enjoyed going down in the locker room with the players and coaches after the game and being able to talk to them. Overall it was a great atmosphere at Camp Randall.

"I feel like my recruiting is just starting to pick up. A couple D1 and D2 schools have talked to me and have invited me to their camps. I also went to one of Wisconsin’s camps in June and thought it was good. Wisconsin has been the first school to host me for a game."

Finnessy, though, isn't unfamiliar with the entire recruiting process. The junior has played the last two years on the Chargers' varsity basketball team and has received early interest in that sport as well.

"For basketball I have heard from Minnesota-Duluth the most, Minnesota-Crookston, Winona State, where I camped this summer, Green Bay and Milwaukee," Finnesey said. "I''m hoping to get some more football trips in the future along with basketball visits."

Saturday, Finnessey was able to connect with the staff and learn more about where they project him to play at the next level.

"On my high school team I play corner and wide receiver, but on the card I got at the game they had me at outside linebacker," Finnessy said. "The feedback from the coaches was pretty good. They had a great attitudes and just told me to keep working hard. My family has season tickets for every home game at Wisconsin, so I’ve been going to games since I was five.

"Outside of Wisconsin, I talked to South Dakota State a little bit during the school year because they came to Hamilton one day in May and they said they’d like to see me camp. I also heard from Bemidji State over the summer about going to one of their camps."

In the 2020 class, the Badgers have commitments from in-state offensive tackles Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig.