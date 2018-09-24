"The visits to Wisconsin were crazy - I’ve never experienced anything like it," Crawford told BadgerBlitz.com. "To be able to go down to Madison and see all of that stuff in person was just awesome.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound sophomore running back from Eau Claire Memorial High School has already visited UW twice this fall.

"Going on the field was easily one of my favorite parts. Being able to stand just a few feet away from JT (Jonathan Taylor) and then meeting him after the game was great. And the sight of Camp Randall from the field was just crazy."



While on campus, Crawford, who plans to return to Madison when the Badgers host Nebraska, was able to connect with the coaching staff.

"The coaches were awesome," Crawford said. "They told me to keep working hard in the weight room and to keep doing what I am doing in the classroom. I got a chance to talk with Coach (John) Settle and Coach (Chris) Haering and they told me that this could be me one day if I stay on the path I am taking.

"I've definitely followed Wisconsin growing up. My whole life I’ve been surrounded by Badgers and Packers fans."



And what was Taylor's message to Crawford?

"He told me to keep grinding and everything will starting panning out by itself," Crawford said. "He also made sure to get in my head that it’s never ever OK to fumble even when you go out and have a 250-plus yard game."