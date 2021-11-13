Looking at Wisconsin's tailback room after Chez Mellusi injury

Chez Mellusi's season came to an unexpected end last weekend when he suffered a left leg injury in Wisconsin's 52-3 win over Rutgers. Head coach Paul Chryst announced on Thursday that Mellusi, the Clemson transfer who emerged as the program's No. 1 tailback with a team-leading 815 rushing yards, would miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign. "Boy, I've appreciated the way that, from really starting the process with Chez, kind of the way in the recruitment, but most when he got on campus and kind of went," Chryst said on Thursday. "I thought he gave a ton to this team, certainly in production, but a lot of other areas. Sad about that. He's competitive, and he'll come back on it." Wisconsin's embattled backfield has seen its numbers dwindle since Aug. 31, whether via dismissal, transfer portal or injury. Chryst announced via separate, released statements that tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Jalen Berger were no longer part of the program on Aug. 31 and Oct. 10, respectively. UW, in the same release as the Crawford news, noted the suspension of true freshman Antwan Roberts, and he later moved on in entering the transfer portal. Redshirt junior Isaac Guerendo started off the 2021 season strong in Wisconsin's first two games, but he suffered a left leg injury and UW designated him as out for the season on Oct. 18. Gary Brown's room was thin before news of Mellusi's season-ending injury, and now it's even thinner. Who will step up in his place? BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the rest of the tailback room.

TRUE FRESHMAN BRAELON ALLEN

Wisconsin true freshman Braelon Allen now becomes the focal point of the program's rushing attack (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Allen obviously becomes the main focal point of Wisconsin's rushing attack, and the true freshman certainly responded to increased reps starting at Illinois. The Fond du Lac, Wis., native ranks second on the team in rushing yards -- 661 on 7.1 yards per carry -- and leads the team with six touchdowns on the ground. The Big Ten has rewarded him twice this season as the conference's freshman of the week. Allen comes into Saturday's game against Northwestern (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2) riding a streak of five consecutive games going 100 or more yards on the ground. The most carries he has received in a game so far is the 20 attempts against Iowa on Oct. 30. The emerging questions now become 1) just how many carries will Wisconsin give Allen? and 2) who will spell the 17-year-old physical freshman phenom when needed?

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE JULIUS DAVIS

Davis came into this season with just one collegiate carry for one yard, and that came during 2020's regular season finale against Minnesota. Reporters did not see the redshirt sophomore perform in the five open spring practices due to what UW described as a leg injury. However, Davis found time in the backfield against Rutgers this past week, carrying the ball seven times for 32 yards. That became the first time the Menomonee Falls, Wis., native saw time on the field this season. Chryst went into extensive detail about Davis' approach on Monday. "You kind of look back, and when you ask how has he handled himself, and I think that's been the best thing," Chryst said. "He went down and really started the year on scout team. Constant feedback from our players, and obviously everyone noticing the way that he was working, and the way that he was going about it, and truly kind of each day was, ‘What's my role right now, and how can I do it all? How can I give my all to do the best I can?' That earned him certainly some opportunity, and that's been for a couple of weeks. Then in the game, had a chance for ... some carries and whatnot, and so I've liked and appreciated the way that he's approached this year. "And now, he's had a chance to get some action and continue. This time of the year, you're always asking for certain guys -- you don't know necessarily who or when -- but that there's gonna be guys that have to kind of step in and step up. If you're not preparing for that, that can be a big jump, but I think he's done what you want your guys to do, and that's from the get go, has been working. And so when it does come, you're really not having to change kind of your whole approach. You just take advantage of the opportunities that you do get, and you do that by making the most of the opportunities that you have, and I think he's done a great job of that." After being down on the depth chart, Davis may have more opportunities now at the end of the season with injuries and players leaving the program. He admitted it was difficult with where he was, but he persevered and continued to work. “It's always hard when you're not where you want to be, but that's when it comes just to patience and just doing everything you can to make sure you're prepared for that moment when it comes," Davis said on Monday. "I just made sure I did everything, every little thing I could do during practice. Whether that's going to meet with coaches, or asking extra questions to players or coaches. I always try to stay prepared for the moment.” UW lists Davis at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds. The third-year Badger described his running style and how it could complement the other players in the running back room. "I think I probably kind of run the same, similar to Chez, just because I feel like I can run hard," Davis said on Monday. "Maybe not as hard as Braelon. He's 230, 240 [pounds], but I still believe I can run hard for my size. I have good speed. I can make people miss when it comes to it. So I think just adding those on top of what all the other guys have, I think it's a good addition." Redshirt junior Brady Schipper believes Davis is "a very physical running back." "I don't think a lot of people think that of him just based on how he might be a little bit more undersized, but he'll bring a punch and you saw it against Rutgers," Schipper said on Monday. "He's not going to go down after the first contact, and I think that brings something. It’s going to be hard to take hits like that every game as a defense, every play if the running back’s initiating contact over and over again. It'll wear down a defense. I think that's something that he's able to bring.”

REDSHIRT JUNIOR BRADY SCHIPPER

Schipper has carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards in the six contests he has played in this season. Davis compared the walk-on from Stoughton, Wis., to another tailback who came to Wisconsin without a scholarship. “Brady, he kind of reminds me of [Garrett] Groshek," Davis said on Monday. "He can do everything. His IQ of the game is great. He has good speed and power. He also has great vision, but I think he could bring a lot to the table. He does pass pro, his routes, the way he runs the ball hard, always falling forward, so I think he can do everything. He’s gonna bring a lot.” Schipper describe his running style as trying to "let the game come to me." "Anticipate things, but don't think like that. Just be patient, let the game come to me, and take the advantages when they come," Schipper said. "Like hitting in the hole up on an outside zone or getting outside on an outside zone, or hitting it up in a gap or something like that. "But just trying to be patient and slow, because it's very easy when you get in there and you get the ball, everything speeds up like 100 miles an hour. So it's just trying to keep my calm, collectiveness and be patient and let the game come to me.” Pro Football Focus (PFF) reports Schipper has played in 76 total snaps in the half-dozen contests he has participated in, grading out at a 70.5 overall. The redshirt junior believes his role up until now has been in one particular area. “I think it's mostly like third down stuff, like longer or longer-distanced third down where we're mostly in passing situations," Schipper said. "Kind of picking up blitzes and stuff like that, but it'll change every week. "You never really know what's gonna happen if your role might be increased, might be decreased, so you just kind of [take it] day-by-day, but that's what has been the past couple of weeks and might be different this week. But we'll see.” Schipper believes he has grown in his pass protection between last year and this year, along with his knowledge of the game. With the tailback numbers falling in the spring, he noted it was his time to expand his understanding of what opposing defenses are trying to do against Wisconsin's offense. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Schipper was asked earlier this week, before the news of Mellusi was announced, if he foresaw his role changing at all if his teammate was not able to play. "We'll see what happens," Schipper said. "At Rutgers, a lot of guys got in at the end of the game, and a lot of guys did really well and it was really exciting to see. I think that we'll see how Chez is doing, but I don't know, we'll see how this week plays out. There's a lot of moving pieces still, but whatever they ask of me, I'll be ready to do.”

TRUE FRESHMEN JACKSON ACKER AND GROVER BORTOLOTTI

The two first-year tailbacks traveled to Piscataway, and as noted by WMTV's Leah Doherty and "The Grit Factory" cap Twitter account, it appears Bortolotti was brought along from some previously unknown abilities on special teams. Both played their first collegiate snaps in the blowout win at Rutgers. Acker entered the game first and finished with 24 yards on three carries. His first career rush as a college football student-athlete went for 18 yards and a touchdown in the second half against the Scarlet Knights. Davis mentioned how receptive the Verona, Wis., native has been during their time together. “It was crazy because me and Jackson, we were both actually down on scout team together," Davis said. "So he'd always asked me a lot of questions while we were down there, so it was great just trying to give him any pointers I had, whether it was from 'JT' [Jonathan Taylor] or from the older guys we have now. Just giving him all the pointers I had, different advice I have for different plays, different situations, and he just embraced all of it. “Same with Grover, he did the same thing as well. They both are really good kids, I love them to death. They always want to improve, to be better, no matter what their situation is, so it's dope to have those types of people around you that can always motivate you to be better, too.” Bortolotti entered the game thereafter, and the walk-on finished with 48 yards on five carries, including a long of 22 yards.

