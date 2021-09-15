Looking at Wisconsin's defense after two games

Some good, some bad, some still unknown. No. 18 Wisconsin enters its bye at 1-1 record with a defense that ranks amongst the nation's best in several categories early on. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down just what has been seen so far from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit in two games -- stats and breakdowns of base versus nickel looks for each game, along with the good, the bad, and what to watch for moving forward. A very large disclaimer here: This is just the first two games. A lot can change over the course of the season, and BadgerBlitz.com is not privy to Wisconsin's exact game plans for each opponent.

2021 STATS (THROUGH TWO GAMES)

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig currently leads the team with 1.5 sacks heading into the open week. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin Defensive Stats Stat Wisconsin Points Per Game Allowed 11.5 (T-15th in nation) First Downs Allowed 14 (first in nation) Rushing Yards Per Game Allowed 33.0 (third in nation) Average Yards Per Carry Allowed 1.8 Passing Yards Per Carry Allowed 161.5 (T-30th in nation with Northwestern) Total Touchdowns Allowed 3 Total Yards Per Game Allowed 194.5 (sixth in nation) Opponents' Time of Possession 18:46 Opponents' Third Down Conversions 5-of-24 (20.8%) -- seventh in nation Total Turnovers 1 Total Sacks 4 (T-68th in nation with two per game) Opponents Red Zone 2-of-4 (T-11th in nation with six other programs)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

*Safety Scott Nelson: Eight tackles (all solo), one pass breakup *Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Six tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack *Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas: Five tackles, one tackle for loss *Outside linebacker Nick Herbig: Four tackles, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry *Safety John Torchio: Four tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks *Cornerback Caesar Williams: Four tackles *Cornerback Donte Burton: Three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception *Defensive end Matt Henningsen: Three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup *Nose tackle Keeanu Benton: One tackle, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups

THE GOOD: RUN DEFENSE/OPPONENTS' THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS