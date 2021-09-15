Looking at Wisconsin's defense after two games
Some good, some bad, some still unknown.
No. 18 Wisconsin enters its bye at 1-1 record with a defense that ranks amongst the nation's best in several categories early on.
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down just what has been seen so far from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit in two games -- stats and breakdowns of base versus nickel looks for each game, along with the good, the bad, and what to watch for moving forward.
A very large disclaimer here: This is just the first two games. A lot can change over the course of the season, and BadgerBlitz.com is not privy to Wisconsin's exact game plans for each opponent.
2021 STATS (THROUGH TWO GAMES)
|Stat
|Wisconsin
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
11.5 (T-15th in nation)
|
First Downs Allowed
|
14 (first in nation)
|
Rushing Yards Per Game Allowed
|
33.0 (third in nation)
|
Average Yards Per Carry Allowed
|
1.8
|
Passing Yards Per Carry Allowed
|
161.5 (T-30th in nation with Northwestern)
|
Total Touchdowns Allowed
|
3
|
Total Yards Per Game Allowed
|
194.5 (sixth in nation)
|
Opponents' Time of Possession
|
18:46
|
Opponents' Third Down Conversions
|
5-of-24 (20.8%) -- seventh in nation
|
Total Turnovers
|
1
|
Total Sacks
|
4 (T-68th in nation with two per game)
|
Opponents Red Zone
|
2-of-4 (T-11th in nation with six other programs)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
*Safety Scott Nelson: Eight tackles (all solo), one pass breakup
*Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Six tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack
*Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas: Five tackles, one tackle for loss
*Outside linebacker Nick Herbig: Four tackles, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry
*Safety John Torchio: Four tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks
*Cornerback Caesar Williams: Four tackles
*Cornerback Donte Burton: Three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception
*Defensive end Matt Henningsen: Three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup
*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton: One tackle, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups
THE GOOD: RUN DEFENSE/OPPONENTS' THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS
In two games, Wisconsin demonstrated its presence in putting a brick wall at the line of scrimmage for opponents to try to run through. UW allowed less than two yards per carry -- 66 total rushing yards and one touchdown in that span -- leaving opposing offenses one-dimensional.
Henningsen boasted about the "enormous pride" in holding Eastern Michigan under 100 total yards after the win on Saturday.
"Our goal as a defense is to be the most physical defense in the country," Henningsen said. "And if we're physical, that'll result in them being unable to run the ball. If they can't run the ball, it's tough to throw the ball."
It hasn't been all perfect for Wisconsin, as Penn State running back Noah Cain reeled off a 34-yard scamper during the second half in the loss two weekends ago. However, Wisconsin has recorded 13 tackles for loss (four sacks) and continues to make opponents attempt to beat them through the air.
That leads into third-down conversions, where Wisconsin is among the nation's best in this category. The average distance for Penn State and Eastern Michigan to move the chains was 7.9 and 6.9 yards, respectively, according to StatBroadcast. The service also noted for third-down conversions between one and four yards, the Badgers collectively held the Nittany Lions and Eagles to a combined 2-of-7 on those opportunities.
Looking ahead, Notre Dame has converted 14 of 31 chances (45.2%) in two games.
THE BAD: SECOND HALF VS. PENN STATE
