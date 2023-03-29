MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin qualified for postseason play for the 26th time in the last 28 years with a tournament and played some of its best basketball on a run to the Final Four. It just wasn’t the tournament the Badgers were shooting for or expecting when the calendar turned in January. The season that began with such promise, an 11-2 record, a 3-0 mark in the league, and a No.14 rank in the Associated Press poll came crashing down over the final three months of the season with a 6-12 mark that caused the Badgers to finish in a tie for 11th in the Big Ten and miss the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 1998. An appearance in the NIT was the consolation prize but even that ended in disappointment with a putrid second half, one in which they didn’t score for the final 9 minutes, 7 seconds in a 56-54 loss to North Texas in Las Vegas. “I feel like the way it ended was kind of a cap to how the season went,” senior Tyler Wahl said. “We get some good things going, and then something happens and it's a step backwards, take a few steps forwards, take a few steps backwards.”

Wisconsin huddles prior to the start of its game against Penn State on January 17, 2023. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's Offense Was The Worst It's Been in 20+ Years

Replacing All-American Johnny Davis and super senior Brad Davison from last year's Big Ten championship squad proved too much for Wisconsin to overcome. Without their dynamic scorer and their undisputed on-court leader, the Badgers (20-15) suffered offensively. They finished 140th nationally in Kenpom’s offensive efficiency rankings, the lowest since at least 2002 when the site started tracking data. UW’s 65.3 points per game and 41.4 field goal percentage were 13th in the Big Ten while finishing in the bottom two of the league in offensive and defensive rebounds. The inability to put the ball in the basket or generate extra possessions proved detrimental for a team that played a plethora of close games. UW won just three games by more than 10 points, only one against a Power-Five school. A year after going 13-4 away from the Kohl Center and going 15-3 in games decided by two possessions or less, the Badgers were 9-9 in road/neutral site games and 13-8 in “close games.” Playing at home wasn’t a savior either for the Badgers, which went 11-6 at home for their worst home record since 2017-18 (11-7).

Critical Growth Needed for Returning Players

With the season now officially complete, Wisconsin heads into a critical offseason of roster construction. The Badgers have the capability to not only return their entire starting lineup but also their depth of their nine-man rotation. A lot of that depends on the decision of Wahl. Wahl (11.3 ppg, 6.3 rbs) was UW’s leading scorer and rebounder until a badly sprained ankle on January 3 sidelined him for three games and he spent the better part of the season trying to regain his rhythm. The lone senior in the rotation, Wahl has not addressed whether he’ll return next season for his COVID year, but his return will mean the Badgers would be slated to return their entire starting five. With or without Wahl, the Badgers will lean on the leadership of senior-to-be Max Klesmit (8.4 ppg), hope to get point guard Chucky Hepburn back on track with his shooting and confidence and continue to push forward Steven Crowl in the weight room. Earning consensus honorable mention from the conference Hepburn led the team with 12.2 ppg but appeared overwhelmed with the burden of trying to replace Davis and Davison and playing most of the season without a reliable backup at point guard. He finished the season shooting 37.7 percent, shooting better than 45 percent in just eight games (happening only once since Jan.3), and struggled with his execution on late-game shots that could have won games in regulation. After averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in his first season as a full-time starter, Crowl improved his numbers to 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in 35 starts. The junior showed his potential in Wisconsin’s 81-62 win over Bradley in the NIT opener, scoring a career-high 36 points on an efficient 12-for-16 shooting, a performance that included a career-best five three-pointers and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He averaged 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in the next three games. Add in the offseason growth from freshman Connor Essegian after his first collegiate season (11.7 ppg) and the Badgers have a foundation to build pieces around in the starting lineup, not to mention experienced reserves in guard Jordan Davis (5.1 ppg) and forward Carter Gilmore (2.6 ppg). However, a lackluster offense, the extended scoring droughts, and the lack of a consistent scoring pop off the bench are signs that the roster needs to be upgraded via the transfer portal.

The Portal, Incoming Freshmen Must Be A Net Positive