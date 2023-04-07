BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at all 15 and breaks down why each is important for UW.

In a class where the Badgers are looking to take at least two scholarship running backs, Jaedon Matthews is one of the more intriguing prospects who will be on campus this weekend. The three-star talent from Saguaro High School in Arizona spoke very highly about his offer from Wisconsin this winter.

"You can never go wrong with Wisconsin being RBU (running back university)," Matthews told BadgerBlitz.com. "There are so many running backs who would love to go to Wisconsin, and I am one of them."

On the offensive line, two big-time projected tackles - Eagan Boyer and Nathan Roy - are expected on campus. Boyer, a standout from Hough High School in North Carolina, has 20-plus offers. Roy, an in-state four-star prospect from Mukwonago High School, has a top seven of Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

"Coach (Jack) Bicknell said that he's been to a lot of places, both in college and in the NFL, and he said he hasn't seen a place quite as special as Wisconsin," Roy told BadgerBlitz.com. "He hasn't been somewhere that has blown him away as quickly as Wisconsin did, so he really loves it here.

"He told me that they were behind from the previous two recruiting classes but they were able to land two players through the portal this winter. They said they are going to need a couple more offensive linemen in this class. For me playing that position, Wisconsin is a great place for offensive linemen."

On the defensive side of the ball, inside linebacker Crews Law is set to return to campus after he visited (and picked up an offer) this fall. The three-star talent from Tennessee is one of UW's top targets at the position, along with Landon Gauthier and Payton Pierce.

At cornerback, Lloyd Irvin is making the trip from Maryland to Wisconsin this weekend. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, the unranked junior brings intriguing size to the position. Boston College, Maryland, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others, have already offered.

Finally, Daniel Freitag, a long-time basketball target for the Badgers, will get his first look at Luke Fickell's football program. The four-star prospect is listed as a wide receiver, but UW could be leaning towards safety.

“I’ve been talking pretty heavily with them for the past two and a half weeks," Freitag told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve talked to maybe four coaches and I would say not a day has gone by since they first reached out that I haven’t heard from them. It’s been pretty constant these past two and a half weeks. When he (Colin Hitschler) called I just figured it was another check up - asking how I’m doing and things like that. Then he jumped with the offer and it was great.

“It’s been going well. When I get a random call during the day or a text, I can count on it being from him. Like I said, we’ve been talking daily, the conversations have been cool. It’s rarely about football, it’s a lot more personal with him. Coach Hitschler puts him (Fickell) on the phone quite often. We have brief conversations and it's been cool.”

Freitag recently announced he will transfer to Southern California Academy for his senior year. That school does not have a football program.