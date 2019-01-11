2020 DE Aaron Lewis gearing up for January visits
Aaron Lewis is currently sitting on seven scholarship offers, but that list could grow to double-digits by the close of the month.
A 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end from Williamstown High School in New Jersey, Lewis has three unofficial visits lined up at the end of the month.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news