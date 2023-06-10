"Those are my guys," Gauthier told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s great. I feel like after this weekend we’re closer than we were before. It’s great. We are already building some chemistry."

Landon Gauthier was in Madison for a fifth time this past weekend, but it was his first trip his he committed to the Badgers during a visit in April.

Now committed, Gauthier and the coaches dove deeper into on-field specifics. During his meeting with defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, the two started going through the defense and the basics of some calls.

"Every visit I’ve had so far, we’ve had a one-on-one meeting with (Luke Fickell) and my family, and that’s always good just to catch up him," Gauthier said. "I think it’s really important that he does that because it shows that he really cares about the players. Same thing with Tressel. I had a one-on-one meeting with him and it really shows that they care.

"He showed me some practice film, the play calls and he’s just teaching me some of the blitzes and the simulated pressures that they run. It was kind of like and intro to the defense."

On the visit, he was hosted by redshirt freshman linebacker Aidan Vaughan.

"We hung out at his place and it was awesome," Gauthier said. "He took me under his wing and I felt like I was already a part of the team because we hung with a bunch of other players, too. It was awesome and I had a great time."

The in-state linebacker says that former Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Thomas D'Onofrio and Stanford have remained in contact him but that he's locked in on the Badgers.

During the visit that was filled with committed prospects, the group made an effort to recruit the other non-committed guys. Gauthier specifically mentioned four-star running back Darrion Dupree as someone they are after hard. Gauthier also noted that another return for an official visit is in the works to continue to help recruit but he isn't sure yet.

"He’s (Dupree) is a beast and we’re trying to get him to become a Badger, but really everyone," Gauthier said of their efforts. "This visit it was stacked up with recruits and I feel like everybody bonded. I think everyone made it a great time so I think that we did the best we could recruiting them and I think that it’ll show and we’ll have a couple more of those guys with us in the near future."

Wisconsin currently has 12 commitments in the 2024 class.