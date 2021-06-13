 BadgerBlitz - Key OL Target Billy Schrauth Discusses Notre Dame Visit, What's Next
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-13 11:13:41 -0500') }} football

Key OL Target Billy Schrauth Discusses Notre Dame Visit, What's Next

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs class of 2022 offensive guard Billy Schrauth took his first visit to Notre Dame back on Nov. 23, 2019 and saw the Irish dismantle Boston College. Schrauth, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 117 prospect and No. 3 guard in America, returned to South Bend for his official visit.

Schrauth spoke with BlueandGold.com about his time in South Bend, Ind.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Billy Schrauth is a priority for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.
This is a visit you’ve been waiting for this visit for such a long time. How’d everything go?

