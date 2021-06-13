Key OL Target Billy Schrauth Discusses Notre Dame Visit, What's Next

Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs class of 2022 offensive guard Billy Schrauth took his first visit to Notre Dame back on Nov. 23, 2019 and saw the Irish dismantle Boston College. Schrauth, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 117 prospect and No. 3 guard in America, returned to South Bend for his official visit.

Schrauth spoke with BlueandGold.com about his time in South Bend, Ind.