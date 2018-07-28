Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our individual rankings, which were combined into a final score.

Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

It all comes down to the top spot.

Since his first career start at Michigan State on Sept. 24, 2016, quarterback Alex Hornibrook (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) boasts the best winning percentage (.870) by a quarterback in program history. Most importantly, Hornibrook's 2017 Orange Bowl MVP performance suggests he isn't finished quite yet.

Last season, Hornibrook's ability to rebound after making mistakes should outweigh most of his regular season accomplishments. Although he started all 14 games, threw for the fourth-most touchdown passes in the conference (25) and improved his completion percentage from 58.6 percent (2016) to 62.3 percent (2017), the Badgers succeeded when Hornibrook shrugged off previous mistakes. Much is the same from last season, and Hornibrook will be called upon to lead Wisconsin's offense for a third consecutive season.

Yet, if Hornibrook is to be a top-tier gunslinger in the Big Ten, his performance against No.8 Ohio State in the BIG Ten Championship Game (47.5 percent completion percentage, 2 INT) speaks volume. Although Hornibrook made strides in overall accuracy last season, his turnovers (15 INT) must fall if Wisconsin hopes to win those big games.

Behind Hornibrook, Wisconsin has the potential to make great strides and put itself in the national conversation in 2018.