Kevin Warren speaks for the first time since the league's decision
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has stayed relatively silent since the league's decision to not play sports this fall.
Warren gave his first interview since last Tuesday to Sports Business Journal.
In the short clip released by SBJ, we really didn't learn a whole lot new, but it appears the league will be releasing their plan for spring football shortly.
#BigTen Commissioner Kevin Warren gives some insight into his thought process behind the postponement of all fall sports, including #CFB, during our #SBJRoadAhead finale. pic.twitter.com/T4UlBCce4B— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) August 19, 2020
Warren also published an open letter to the Big Ten Community explaining his thought process on the league's decision.
An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020
Full letter here — note: “The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.” @KETV @Huskers pic.twitter.com/j2gWizbPTG— Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) August 19, 2020