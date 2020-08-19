 Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren gave his first interview since last week to Sports Business Journal.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 17:16:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Kevin Warren speaks for the first time since the league's decision

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has stayed relatively silent since the league's decision to not play sports this fall.

Warren gave his first interview since last Tuesday to Sports Business Journal.

In the short clip released by SBJ, we really didn't learn a whole lot new, but it appears the league will be releasing their plan for spring football shortly.

Warren also published an open letter to the Big Ten Community explaining his thought process on the league's decision.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}