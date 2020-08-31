 Division I coaches can start actively recruiting prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior year
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 10:49:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Junior contact day: Ten Wisconsin Badgers targets on defense to watch

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

According to the NCAA recruiting rules, Division I college football coaches can start actively recruiting prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior year.

With the date quickly approaching, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 10 targets on defense without an offer who will likely hear from Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Note: This is not an exclusive list and the UW coaching staff will be in touch with numerous prospects on Sept. 1.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Wisconsin has been more active in the state of Indiana over the last few cycles, and Joe Strickland is someone the Badgers could target with a scholarship this fall. Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Iowa and Notre Dame have already offered. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Chase Carter should be someone Bob Bostad checks on this week. Iowa State and Nebraska have already offered the two-sport standout, who is also a high-major basketball recruit.

INSIDE LINEBACKER 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}