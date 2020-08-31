Junior contact day: Ten Wisconsin Badgers targets on defense to watch
According to the NCAA recruiting rules, Division I college football coaches can start actively recruiting prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior year.
With the date quickly approaching, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 10 targets on defense without an offer who will likely hear from Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Note: This is not an exclusive list and the UW coaching staff will be in touch with numerous prospects on Sept. 1.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Wisconsin has been more active in the state of Indiana over the last few cycles, and Joe Strickland is someone the Badgers could target with a scholarship this fall. Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Iowa and Notre Dame have already offered. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Chase Carter should be someone Bob Bostad checks on this week. Iowa State and Nebraska have already offered the two-sport standout, who is also a high-major basketball recruit.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
