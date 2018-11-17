Jonathan Taylor spurs Wisconsin to 47-44 win in triple overtime
When the Badgers needed a lift, Jonathan Taylor was there.Wisconsin’s star sophomore running back powered the Badgers to a 47-44 win in triple overtime against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news