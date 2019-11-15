"The lake and the Capitol building in the middle of the city, it was great."

"When you first drive into Wisconsin, you see a bunch of trees, so I thought I was heading into the middle of nowhere," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "But when you actually get into the city of Madison, it was beautiful.

But when the 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete from Morton High School arrived on campus, he was pleasantly surprised.

Driving from Indiana to Wisconsin this past weekend, JoJo Johnson didn't know what to expect during his trek to Madison.

Johnson, who had 1,264 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns as a junior, took in the Badgers' 24-22 win over Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall.

"It was a rivalry game and the atmosphere was amazing," Johnson said. "The university is the centerpiece of Madison and there were people everywhere. At the game, the atmosphere was amazing and the people were loud the entire time. It was crazy. I thought the facilities and the locker room were very nice, too."

Wisconsin likes Johnson's versatility on the offensive side of the ball.

"They liked me as an athlete because of my versatility," Johnson, who also had six interceptions on defense this season, said. "They think I can play running back, receiver and even wildcat, so they like that they can put me in different spots on the field to make plays. If I came to Wisconsin, they think I have a skill-set to move all around the field.

"They really like me and said that if I get a chance, they would love to have me come play for them. They want to try and get me back on campus and spend some more time with them.

"The next step with Wisconsin will probably be another unofficial visit. They seem very interested and I do think they could offer. I think it's coming soon."

Ball State, Bowling Green, Indiana, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Northern Illinois have already offered.

"I have visits coming up to NIU and then Cincinnati the next weekend," Johnson said. "Right now I'm hearing the most from Central Michigan or Duke."