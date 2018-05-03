Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-03 19:32:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Joe Rudolph stops in Ohio to check on 2019 OL Kyle Jornigan

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

During his recruiting rounds in Ohio on Thursday, Wisconsin offensive coordinator and line coach Joe Rudolph stopped at Cardinal Mooney High School to check on a handful of prospects.

One player on his list was Kyle Jornigan, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound three-star projected offensive guard.

Hhbrtupfx3wtbwloiomb
Kyle Jornigan
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}