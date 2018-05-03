Joe Rudolph stops in Ohio to check on 2019 OL Kyle Jornigan
During his recruiting rounds in Ohio on Thursday, Wisconsin offensive coordinator and line coach Joe Rudolph stopped at Cardinal Mooney High School to check on a handful of prospects.
One player on his list was Kyle Jornigan, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound three-star projected offensive guard.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news