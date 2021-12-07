Jahcobi Neath's Return Bolsters Depth as Big Ten Play Begins

“It feels good to be contributing,” Neath said Monday. “It might not be a lot, but I feel like I have a lot more to give. Coach knows that. The team knows that.”

After agonizing over missing nearly three weeks of basketball, Neath want to make sure he got credit for as many games as possible.

MADISON, Wis. – When a reporter asked Jahcobi Neath what it was like to finally return to the court Saturday, the Wisconsin junior guard politely pointed out it was game number two.

No.22 Wisconsin (7-1) was still settling into roles when Neath made his program debut in its 81-58 season-opening victory over St. Francis-Brooklyn. He came off the bench to play 18 minutes, adding four points and two rebounds. It got his feet wet but the discomfort in his right hip and left knee caused alarm.

He had learned to manage the aches and pains dating back to high school but further evaluation from doctors revealed a labral tear in his right hip and a partial tear in his patella tendon in his left knee.

“It was pain I was feeling but I didn’t know specifically what it was,” Neath said. “I’ve had tendinitis in both knees for years now. My left one had always hurt a bit more. Before I went to get it checked out, it was hurting a lot more than it usually does.”

The prolonged absence was the first time Neath could remember missing extended time. He ended up missing five games before returning to practice three days before Wisconsin's road game at Georgia Tech. He played six minutes against an old ACC foe and then nine minutes against Marquette, finishing with one point on three missed shots.

“I’m still working on my conditioning, getting back into game shape,” Neath admitted.

Offense aside, Neath’s presence has been invaluable to Wisconsin’s guard rotation. He was a valued recruiting target of Wisconsin when Neath decided to leave Wake Forest in March and enter the transfer portal. With the graduation of D’Mitrik Trice, the Badgers were entering this season with only senior Brad Davison having experience playing point guard, that coming during his true freshman season in 2016.

Neath played the position for two seasons at Wake Forest, appearing in 30 games with five starts. He averaged 5.3 points his true freshman season and 3.8 points last season. He committed to Wisconsin in April.

“It’s a great brotherhood we have here,” Neath said. “Everybody is connected. Everybody is tied in together. We have great chemistry on and off the court, and we come to practice every day with our hard hats on, just ready to compete and make each other better.”

In Neath’s absence, true freshman Chucky Hepburn has turned heads as the main ball handler. Averaging 7.4 points per game, Hepburn leads UW in assists (18), second in steals (10), and is coming off career highs in points (15) and assists (6) in a win against Marquette.

“Chucky has got his own personal swag to him,” Neath said. “He’s coming in with no fear.”

The return of Neath’s role to being an aggressive defender and opportunistic scorer comes at an important time with Wisconsin beginning conference play Wednesday against Indiana (7-1). Neath’s limited experience with the league tells him the Big Ten teams play at a slower tempo than those in the ACC but the level of physicality and emphasis on defense reigns supreme.

It’s a style that Neath has embraced with Wisconsin, a mindset he’s happy to take part in.

“We’re a very defensive-minded team,” Neath said. “We try to think defense first and let everything else play out. We know our sets. We know we’re going to move the ball, play together.”