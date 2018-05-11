Wisconsin's 2017 Associated Press state player of the year is staying home to play for the Badgers.

"It was late in the recruiting process," Heyroth told BadgerBlitz.com. "I sent the Wisconsin coaches my senior season highlight tape and it was good enough for them to ask me to come watch a spring practice.

"Soon after, they called and offered me a walk-on spot."

Heyroth, who helped Lodi to a Division 4 state championship as a senior, rushed for a state-best 2,909 yards with 41 total touchdowns this past fall. He will begin at inside linebacker when he arrives on campus next month.

"I grew up living very close to Madison and this has been my dream for a long time," Heyroth said. "Also, Wisconsin has great academics and are always a top football team in the country.

"The coaches said I had intriguing qualities and thought I was athletic and aggressive. I start living in Madison on June 16 to train with the team. It’s a huge relief to finally know where I’m going."

Outside of UW, Heyroth was considering a preferred walk-on opportunity at Minnesota to play running back, in addition to a handful of Division 2 offers. He joins a 2018 walk-on class for Wisconsin that also includes Jack Eschenbach, Marty Strey, John Chenal, Andrew Lyons, Brady Schipper, Nate Carter, Mike Gregorie and John Torchio.