J.J. McCarthy is Wisconsin's first offer at QB in the 2021 class
Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr has identified who will likely be his top recruiting priority at the position in the 2021 class.
Thursday, the Badgers extended an offer to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, the first known scholarship at quarterback so far in that cycle.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news