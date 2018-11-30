Ticker
J.J. McCarthy is Wisconsin's first offer at QB in the 2021 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr has identified who will likely be his top recruiting priority at the position in the 2021 class.

Thursday, the Badgers extended an offer to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, the first known scholarship at quarterback so far in that cycle.

J.J. McCarthy
