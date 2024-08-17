PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With recent rankings updates in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin commit Cam Clark is now a four-star prospect.
Wisconsin commit Cam Clark is now a four-star prospect.
Advertisement

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2025 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Jaimier Scott

5.9

120

22

142

Hardy Watts

5.8

105

16

121

Logan Powell

5.8

105


105

Mason Posa

5.8

105

105

Eugene Hilton Jr.

5.8

105

105

Cam Clark

5.8

105


105

Brenden Anes

5.7

90


90

Michael Roeske

5.7

90

90

Cameron Miller

5.7

90


90

Nizyi Davis

5.7

90

90

Grant Dean

5.7

90


90

Luke Emmerich

5.7

90


90

Wilnerson Telemaque

5.7

90

90

Xavier Ukponu

5.7

90


90

Torin Pettaway

5.6

75


75

Jahmare Washington

5.6

75

75

Landyn Locke

5.6

75


75

Cooper Catalano

5.6

75


75

Remington Moss

5.6

75

75

Nicolas Clayton

5.6

75


75

Samuel Lateju

5.6

75

75

Nolan Davenport

5.5

60

60

Star average: 3.27

GRAND

TOTAL

1,853
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSIxMDAwIiBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vZG9jcy5nb29nbGUuY29tL3NwcmVhZHNo ZWV0cy9kLy8xTGREZ2kyV3F3emQzTEVIV2RrWHV0VW1xdHNRUGIwRjJYUkNa QXFPUjNNVS9wdWJodG1sP2dpZD0xNDkzNDQ5NDE0JnNpbmdsZT10cnVlJndp ZGdldD1mYWxzZSZoZWFkZXJzPWZhbHNlJmNocm9tZT1mYWxzZSZybT1taW5p bWFsIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
Rank School Total Commits Average Points

1

Ohio State

24

4.13

3202

2

Penn State

23

3.57

2185

3

Oregon

14

4.07

2128

4

USC

17

3.82

1984

5

Michigan

16

3.81

1887

6

Wisconsin

22

3.27

1853

7

Rutgers

30

3.17

1800

8

Washington

25

3.20

1779

9

Maryland

22

3.32

1650

10

Nebraska

18

3.22

1565

11

Minnesota

22

2.86

1425

12

UCLA

16

3.19

1409

13

Indiana

20

2.95

1395

14

Michigan State

16

3.06

1235

15

Northwestern

18

2.94

1200

16

Iowa

14

3.07

1114

17

Illinois

13

3.15

1050

18

Purdue

14

3.07

1035

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvaW5zaWRlLXRoZS1yYW5raW5ncy13aXNjb25zaW4tYmFkZ2Vy cy0yMDI1LXJlY3J1aXRpbmctY2xhc3MtMTIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmluc2lkZS10aGUtcmFua2luZ3Mtd2lzY29uc2lu LWJhZGdlcnMtMjAyNS1yZWNydWl0aW5nLWNsYXNzLTEyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx NzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK