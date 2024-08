With recent rankings updates in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com. To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin commit Cam Clark is now a four-star prospect.

Advertisement

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating. It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20. Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula. TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSIxMDAwIiBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vZG9jcy5nb29nbGUuY29tL3NwcmVhZHNo ZWV0cy9kLy8xTGREZ2kyV3F3emQzTEVIV2RrWHV0VW1xdHNRUGIwRjJYUkNa QXFPUjNNVS9wdWJodG1sP2dpZD0xNDkzNDQ5NDE0JnNpbmdsZT10cnVlJndp ZGdldD1mYWxzZSZoZWFkZXJzPWZhbHNlJmNocm9tZT1mYWxzZSZybT1taW5p bWFsIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS