Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With a recent commitment for Wisconsin in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin landed a commitment from three-star DT Xavier Ukponu on Monday.
Wisconsin landed a commitment from three-star DT Xavier Ukponu on Monday. (Rivals.com)
Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2025 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Jaimier Scott

5.9

120

25

145

Hardy Watts

5.8

105

17

122

Logan Powell

5.8

105


105

Mason Posa

5.8

105

105

Eugene Hilton Jr.

5.8

105

105

Cameron Miller

5.7

90


90

Brenden Anes

5.7

90


90

Michael Roeske

5.7

90

90

Cam Clark

5.7

90


90

Nizyi Davis

5.7

90

90

Grant Dean

5.7

90


90

Luke Emmerich

5.7

90


90

Wilnerson Telemaque

5.7

90

90

Xavier Ukponu

5.7

90


90

Torin Pettaway

5.6

75


75

Jahmare Washington

5.6

75

75

Landyn Locke

5.6

75


75

Cooper Catalano

5.6

75


75

Remington Moss

5.6

75

75

Nicolas Clayton

5.6

75


75

Samuel Lateju

5.6

75

75

Nolan Davenport

5.5

60

60

Star average: 3.23

GRAND

TOTAL

1,842

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
Rank School Total Commits Average Points

1

Ohio State

24

4.0

3157

2

Oregon

15

4.0

2312

3

Penn State

23

3.57

2226

4

Wisconsin

22

3.23

1842

5

Rutgers

30

3.1

1785

6

Michigan

15

3.87

1779

7

USC

15

3.8

1775

8

Washington

23

3.26

1750

9

Maryland

21

3.29

1622

10

Nebraska

17

3.18

1424

11

Minnesota

22

2.86

1410

12

Indiana

20

2.95

1395

13

UCLA

16

3.19

1399

14

Michigan State

16

3.06

1234

15

Northwestern

18

2.94

1200

16

Illinois

13

3.15

1050

17

Purdue

13

3.15

1050

18

Iowa

13

3.0

960

_________________________________________________


