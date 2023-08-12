News More News
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 Recruiting Class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With a recent commitment for Wisconsin in the 2024 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Four-star cornerback Xavier Lucas recently committed to Wisconsin.
Four-star cornerback Xavier Lucas recently committed to Wisconsin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2024 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2024 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Omillio Agard

5.9

120

22

142

Darrion Dupree

5.9

120

19

139

Mabrey Mettauer

5.8

105

17

122

Grant Stec

5.8

105


105

Derek Jensen

5.8

105


105

Kyan Berry-Johnson

5.8

105


105

Kevin Heywood

5.8

105


105

Dilin Jones

5.8

105

105

Xavier Lucas

5.8

105

105

Colin Cubberly

5.7

90


90

Jay Harper

5.7

90

90

Emerson Mandell

5.7

90


90

Anelu Lafaele

5.7

90


90

Thomas Heiberger

5.7

90

90

Landon Gauthier

5.7

90


90

Ryan Cory

5.6

75

75

Raphael Dunn

5.6

75

75

Gideon Ituka

5.6

75

75

Dillan Johnson

5.6

75

75

Kahmir Prescott

5.6

75


75

Hank Weber

5.6

75


75

GRAND

TOTAL

1,948
Big Ten Rankings
Rank School Total Commits Average Points

1

Ohio State

19

3.95

2,648

2

Michigan

28

3.61

2,403

3

Penn State

24

3.54

2,171

4

Wisconsin

21

3.43

1,948

5

Nebraska

24

3.04

1,707

6

Purdue

21

3.1

1,641

7

Rutgers

23

2.91

1,515

8

Minnesota

23

3.04

1,503

9

Iowa

20

3.05

1,441

10

Maryland

18

3.28

1,425

11

Illinois

17

3.12

1,275

12

Michigan State

12

3.25

1,110

13

Indiana

16

2.94

1,080

14

Northwestern

9

2.89

540

_________________________________________________

