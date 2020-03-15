News More News
Inside the rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With nine commitments in the 2021 class, it is time to go back inside the rankings and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain it basically, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

Also, it is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

Wisconsin's 2021 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

JP Benzschawel

5.8

105

25

130

Hunter Wohler

5.8

105

24

129

Loyal Crawford

5.7

90


90

Riley Mahlman

5.7

90


90

Ayo Adebogun

5.7

90

90

Bryan Sanborn

5.6

75


75

Jackson Acker

5.6

75


75

Jake Chaney

5.6

75


75

Deacon Hill

5.5

60


60

GRAND

TOTAL

799
{{ article.author_name }}