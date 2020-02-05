News More News
Inside the 2020 rankings: Wisconsin's Signing Day Edition

With 20 official signees in the 2020 class after Wednesday's late signing period, it is time to go back inside the rankings one final time and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain it basically, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin signed four-star running back Jalen Berger on Wednesday.
Wisconsin signed four-star running back Jalen Berger on Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

Also, it is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2020 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's Class of 2020 (Signees)
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Jalen Berger

5.9

120

35

155

Trey Wedig

5.9

120

34

154

Kaden Johnson

5.9

120

25

145

Jack Nelson

5.8

105

13

118

Nick Herbig

5.8

105

105

Jordan Turner

5.7

90


90

Cole Dakovich

5.7

90

90

Chimere Dike

5.6

75


75

Malik Reed

5.6

75


75

Max Lofy

5.6

75

75

Aaron Witt

5.6

75


75

Cam Large

5.6

75

75

Dylan Barrett

5.6

75


75

Cade McDonald

5.5

60


60

James Thompson

5.5

60


60

Isaac Smith

5.5

60

60

Ben Barten

5.5

60


60

Tanor Bortolini

5.5

60

60

Preston Zachman

5.5

60


60

Devin Chandler

5.3

30


30

GRAND

TOTAL

1,697
