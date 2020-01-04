News More News
Inside the 2020 rankings: All-American Bowl Edition

With 19 official signees in the 2020 class and an additional commitment Saturday from four-star Jalen Berger, it is time to go back inside the rankings and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain it basically, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

Also, it is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2020 OFFERS

Jalen Berger
Jalen Berger (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's Class of 2020
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

*Jalen Berger

6.0

135

45

180

Trey Wedig

5.9

120

35

155

Kaden Johnson

5.9

120

26

146

Jack Nelson

5.8

105


105

Nick Herbig

5.8

105

105

Cole Dakovich

5.7

90


90

Jordan Turner

5.7

90

90

Dylan Barrett

5.6

75


75

Chimere Dike

5.6

75


75

Malik Reed

5.6

75

75

Max Lofy

5.6

75


75

Aaron Witt

5.6

75

75

Cam Large

5.6

75


75

Ben Barten

5.5

60


60

Cade McDonald

5.5

60


60

James Thompson

5.5

60

60

Isaac Smith

5.5

60


60

Preston Zachman

5.5

60

60

Tanor Bortolini

5.4

45


45

Devin Chandler

5.3

30


30

GRAND

TOTAL

1,696
*Has yet to sign his Letter of Intent
