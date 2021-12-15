Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at wide receiver Tommy McIntosh, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

McIntosh, a three-star recruit from Dewitt, Mich., held 25-plus offers during the course of his recruitment. His top group consisted of Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa and Texas, in addition to Wisconsin. As a senior, McIntosh caught 57 passes for 1,227 yards and 20 touchdowns.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star wide receiver Tommy McIntosh signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"I mean every single coach on staff is genuine and cares about their players," McIntosh told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was obvious on the visit that they truly cared about the players there, and they have a great family environment. It's just somewhere where I want to be."



COACH'S TAKE

"Tommy is obviously very tall with great length from that wide out position," Dewitt (MI) High School head coach Rob Zimmerman told BadgerBlitz.com. "His ball skills are tremendous for someone at that size. He's an excellent athlete and an outstanding basketball player as well. So his ability to stretch the field and also the ball skills that he possesses are certainly hard to find at any level. His competitiveness also separates him, in my opinion. He's ultra-competitive and the bigger the stage, the more the kid wants to compete. He wants to play against the very best. I think all those attributes combined certainly make him an ideal prospect for a lot of different programs, especially with Wisconsin because of Tommy's size making him a perfect fit for them. "I think he grew an awful lot during his sophomore year and he started to get more comfortable with his body this past season. I think that will just continue as he matures. Like so many other high school seniors, he needs to get bigger and work on his quickness, but also just growing into his body, which is going to come naturally, is a big part of it. And he has, there's no question. But he has room to still grow, physically, and he can potentially put on quite a bit of size if he wants to, or if Wisconsin wants him to."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

It's easy to see why McIntosh blew up on the recruiting front this spring. And credit Wisconsin, led by position coach Alvis Whitted, for being one of his Power 5 offers. That effort paid this summer. McIntosh's mix of size (6-foot-4 and 205 pounds), speed (4.47-second 40-yard dash) and athletic ability (36-inch vertical jump) makes him one of the more intriguing athletes Wisconsin has recruited over the last handful of cycles. Simply put, the Badgers don't have anyone like the three-star prospect on their current roster.

