Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star defensive end Tristan Monday

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at defensive end Tristan Monday, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Why did Tristan Monday, a first-team all-state pick as a junior and senior, flip his commitment from Arizona to Wisconsin this fall? “It's hard to turn down the No. 1 defense in the country," Monday told BadgerBlitz.com. Monday had 76 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries this fall.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star defensive end Tristan Monday signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"I felt like I fit in really well with all their players, and on all the facility tours," Monday told BadgerBlitz.com. "I felt everyone’s heads were in the right place. They all had that same mindset, they want to win, and that's really the only thing on their mind is winning. There's no option to lose.”



COACH'S TAKE

"Tristan is a phenomenal player and he’s a tremendous get for Wisconsin," Saguaro (AZ) head coach Jason Mohns told BadgerBlitz.com. "Arguably the best pass rusher we’ve had in my time at Saguaro, and we’ve had some special players. "He’s a team captain, a beast in the weight room and plays football with his hair on fire. Tristan has a great frame to add size/strength and in my opinion his best football is ahead of him."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Monday isn't going to be the most athletic signee in Wisconsin's 2022 class - I just don't see that elite bend and flexibility on tape - but he should be someone who has a chance to emerge after a year or two in the program, especially if he adjusts well to playing with his hand in the ground. Because of how active he is, Monday should be able to eat up blockers at the line of scrimmage, which will allow UW's linebackers to roam free. Best case scenario: The Badgers could have someone in the mold of Matt Henningsen or Conor Sheehy.

