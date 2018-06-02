Indiana LB Clayton Coll shines at Wisconsin's first summer camp
Wisconsin' first camp of the summer featured some of the state's top linebackers, a group that included Jeremiah Jordan (Madison Memorial), Dylan Hendricks (Pulaski), Jake Raddatz (Homestead), Thomas Brunner (Whitefish Bay), Derik LeCaptain (Southern Door) and Matthew Wedig (Beloit Memorial).
But the top performer at the position may very well have been Clayton Coll, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior who made the trip from Indiana to Madison on Friday.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news