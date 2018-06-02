Wisconsin' first camp of the summer featured some of the state's top linebackers, a group that included Jeremiah Jordan (Madison Memorial), Dylan Hendricks (Pulaski), Jake Raddatz (Homestead), Thomas Brunner (Whitefish Bay), Derik LeCaptain (Southern Door) and Matthew Wedig (Beloit Memorial).

But the top performer at the position may very well have been Clayton Coll, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior who made the trip from Indiana to Madison on Friday.