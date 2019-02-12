In Their Own Words: Badgers fall to Michigan State
ETHAN HAPP ON HIS MISSED OPPORTUNITIES:
"As a player you look back on the stuff that you did personally. Here’s plays I could have finished stronger or took my time more and obviously the free throws were possessions where we got nothing out of it. It’s something I’m going to have to get over mentally. It’s a long season. I’m looking forward to helping my team in that area as the season goes on. "
— Ethan Happ
