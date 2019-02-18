In Their Own Words: Badgers break down win over Illinois
ON HOW THE BADGERS SETTLED IN ON OFFENSE AFTER A ROUGH START:
"Just playing our game. Illinois is really good at playing aggressive defense. That's always a challenge. So you've got to settle in. It's very hard to imitate that in practice coming in to a game. So just settling in and playing Wisconsin basketball, playing our pace. In the second half we got a lot more back cuts, got a lot more attacks against the pressure. And when you get to the rim you get to the free throw line. "
— Brad Davison
___________________________________________________
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.