"Just playing our game. Illinois is really good at playing aggressive defense. That's always a challenge. So you've got to settle in. It's very hard to imitate that in practice coming in to a game. So just settling in and playing Wisconsin basketball, playing our pace. In the second half we got a lot more back cuts, got a lot more attacks against the pressure. And when you get to the rim you get to the free throw line. "

— Brad Davison