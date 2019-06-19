CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 The initial Rivals100 for the class of 2021 has been released and while it will change dramatically over the next year, it provides a solid framework for certain college programs to like their chances. With the release, three in-state prospects, including two Badgers' commits, received their first star rating Wednesday.

Grafton's JP Benzschawel opens as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation. In relation to Wisconsin's 2020 commit list, Benzschawel's 5.8 rating would put him one tick below Trey Wedig (5.9) but ahead of Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten and Tanor Bortolini. With his strong family connections to UW, the question surrounding Benzschawel's recruitment was more "when" than "if" in relation to the Badgers' football program. That answer came in early February when the then-sophomore committed to the Badgers. In doing so, he became pledge No. 1 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2021 class. "Having played on the offensive line and coached the position, it's been great to work with JP and seeing him develop," Grafton coach Jim Norris told BadgerBlitz.com. "He started as a freshman for us at the varsity level in a really competitive conference and then he was a second-team mention this year. "Obviously there's a very high ceiling there and I truly believe he's a five-star caliber dude. In the next couple years if he continues to develop, I think that's the path he's headed down. When I was in high school, I played next to a center (Brian Bobek) who ended up going to Ohio State and I played next to a tackle (Christian Lombard) who went to Notre Dame, so I've seen what those kids look like and what it's like to be recruited at that level."

Hunter Wohler, the first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, also opened as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 safety in the country. The all-state selection, who camped with the Badgers this month, also has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Michigan State. “It’s a good relationship we have going on right now,” Wohler told Rivals.com. “Being up there this Sunday was really helpful. It let me meet some of the coaches and let me meet some of the guys that are going to be going there in the 2020 class. The relationship keeps growing with them and it’s nice to know they’re there.”

Commit No. 2 for Chryst in the 2021 class, Jackson Acker, who opened as a high three-star prospect, earned his offer and committed to Wisconsin on the same day earlier this month. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior is listed being listed as an athlete, though he worked at tailback for assistant coach John Settle during camp. "Talking to the Wisconsin coaches, they see Jackson as an athlete," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "If he stays around the same size, he is fast and quick enough to play running back, and he proved that at camp. But if he grows into something else, he'd also be great as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. He could potentially carry 240 or 250 pounds in a few years. The possibilities are endless because he has a great frame and isn't done growing yet. "For us, he's going to be all over the field. We just have to decide where he's going to create the most havoc. When you get a kid like this, you're going to spread him around quite a bit and have some fun with it."

