In-state DT Keeanu Benton will stay home to play for the Badgers
After two recent decommitments, Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting is back on the right track.
Friday evening, in-state defensive tackle Keeanu Benton announced his commitment to the Badgers. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect Janesville Craig High School chose UW over a scholarship offer from Iowa.
Benton, who had 52 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries last fall, picked up an offer from Wisconsin during a visit in April.
"The coaches at Wisconsin said they liked my athleticism, attitude and willingness to work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "The people there are people who care about you as a person and not just because of how good you can play football. That really stood out to me."
This winter, Benton placed second at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament to Kaukauna senior Keaton Kluever. He finished 46-2 on the year.
"Keeanu is a multi-sport kid who stays active year-round," Cougars' head coach Adam Bunderson told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "For wrestling, he went to state as a sophomore and then finished second this year. He's tough and uses his hands well, and those things work well in football.
"He's a big and strong kid now with lifting weights a few times a week. He's been involved in multiple sports his whole career, so it's not like he's been able to spend an off-season in the weight room and train like crazy. He's going to continue to add weight and get stronger, so I think the sky is the limit.
"Keeanu is a good kid. He's got above a 3.0 GPA, so he takes care of business in the classroom. Kids on our team like him and he's a leader for us."
Wisconsin now has eight commitments in the 2019 class.