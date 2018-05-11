Friday evening, in-state defensive tackle Keeanu Benton announced his commitment to the Badgers. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect Janesville Craig High School chose UW over a scholarship offer from Iowa.

After two recent decommitments, Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting is back on the right track.

Benton, who had 52 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries last fall, picked up an offer from Wisconsin during a visit in April.

"The coaches at Wisconsin said they liked my athleticism, attitude and willingness to work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "The people there are people who care about you as a person and not just because of how good you can play football. That really stood out to me."

This winter, Benton placed second at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament to Kaukauna senior Keaton Kluever. He finished 46-2 on the year.

"Keeanu is a multi-sport kid who stays active year-round," Cougars' head coach Adam Bunderson told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "For wrestling, he went to state as a sophomore and then finished second this year. He's tough and uses his hands well, and those things work well in football.

"He's a big and strong kid now with lifting weights a few times a week. He's been involved in multiple sports his whole career, so it's not like he's been able to spend an off-season in the weight room and train like crazy. He's going to continue to add weight and get stronger, so I think the sky is the limit.

"Keeanu is a good kid. He's got above a 3.0 GPA, so he takes care of business in the classroom. Kids on our team like him and he's a leader for us."

Wisconsin now has eight commitments in the 2019 class.