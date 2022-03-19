In photos: Wisconsin outlasts Colgate to advance in NCAA Tournament
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 67-60 win over Colgate on Friday evening.
RELATED: Former Badger thinks UW has an 'opportunity to win the whole darn thing' | Quick Hits: Wisconsin Pulls Away Wait to Avoid Upset-Minded Colgate | Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 67-60 NCAA Tournament Victory over Colgate |
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook