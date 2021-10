In photos: Wisconsin holds off late second-half surge from Army

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 20-14 win over Army on Saturday at Camp Randall.

RELATED: In photos: Wisconsin falls in season opener to Penn State | In photos: Wisconsin defeats Eastern Michigan, 34-7, under the lights | In photos: Wisconsin throttled by Notre Dame, 41-13, at Solider Field | In photos: Wolverines come into Camp Randall and blast the Badgers |