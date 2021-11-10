 In photos: Wisconsin cruises past St. Francis Brooklyn in season opener
In photos: Wisconsin cruises past St. Francis Brooklyn in season opener

Dan Sanger
BadgerBlitz Photographer
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 81-58 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Tuesday evening at the Kohl Center.

RELATED: In photos: Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage


