In photos: Wisconsin blasts Northwestern, 35-7, at Camp Randall Stadium
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall.
RELATED: In photos: Wisconsin falls in season opener to Penn State | In photos: Wisconsin defeats Eastern Michigan, 34-7, under the lights | In photos: Wisconsin throttled by Notre Dame, 41-13, at Solider Field | In photos: Wolverines come into Camp Randall and blast the Badgers |
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook