"It puts it into perspective of what we see and how he sees it because he's been in that spot. So when we see something and when we tell him about it, he's like, "I know exactly what you mean, I would have done the same thing or I saw the same thing,'" senior back Chez Mellusi explained. "He has that weight of what we see, he feels it, too, so it's a little different."

MADISON, Wis. -- First-year running backs coach Devon Spalding doesn't have to dig too far through his imagination to understand what his players see on the field. After all, he played college football at Central Michigan, where he split time at running back and wide receiver from 2014-18.

Former Badgers offensive lineman Al Johnson led the running back room this past season. A Wisconsin native, Johnson played with the Badgers from 2000-02 before he joined the staff as a grad assistant in 2016. The move was made by former head coach Paul Chryst after Gary Brown had to move on due to health complications before tragically passing away.

"It's definitely refreshing," Braelon Allen added. "Coach Al was a great guy for us to have in the room and definitely helped us learn the game, but you can only get a certain level of coaching from someone who didn't play your position. So getting a former running back to coach us was definitely refreshing. Definitely have grown a lot in a short period of time."

On Jan. 19, Luke Fickell turned to Spalding, who was with him as a grad assistant at Cincinnati in 2019, to coach the running backs.

"When I first met him, he immediately told me his goals, his expectations and the standard he was going to hold us to," Mellusi said. "So as we got on the field I realized what he expects out of me and the rest of the group and the standard he holds me and Braelon to. I knew he was going to be a great coach for us because he's on our ass all the time. He makes sure he gets the best out of us and that's all you can really ask."

This offseason will be Spalding's fourth leading a position group and fifth in coaching. The young coach is just 27 years old but previously guided running back Jaleel McLaughlin to MVFC player of the year honors. McLaughlin compiled 1,588 yards this past season for Youngstown State to finish off an all-division NCAA record of 8,166 career rushing yards.

"Intense, definitely intense, very smart coach and very detail oriented," Allen said of Spalding as a coach during practices. "He's been able to simplify not just the offense but the entire game for us and he's just been great so far.

"He came from Youngstown State but he has the NCAA all-time leading rusher over there. So I knew his resume, I knew it was going to be a great hire and from the first conversations I had with him, I knew we were in good hands."

Along with meetings in the classroom, Spalding made an emphasis to form a bond within his room. Allen recalled back fondly to when the position coach invited the entire group out to dinner.

"We really relate on another level just because of his age," Spalding said. "He's a younger guy and we have interest in a lot of the same things, so off the field conversations are really easy... He's that type of guy. He's like a buddy with obviously the respect of a coach."