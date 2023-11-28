MADISON —The Badgers were a heavy 27.5-point favorite against a clearly overmatched Western Illinois team Monday night. But with 13 minutes to play in the second half, a strong push by the Leathernecks had cut Wisconsin’s lead to a slim eight points. Then, Wisconsin’s alphas took over the game. Center Steven Crowl went to work in the low post and point guard Chucky Hepburn hit his last five shots to give the Badgers an insurmountable lead. “(Hepburn) understood coach Gard wasn’t real happy there in the second half,” Greg Gard said. “So when I had him out, he said ‘alright, I’ll just go back in and slam the door shut here and coach can calm down.’”

Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Advertisement

That’s exactly what the junior point guard did. After a slow start to the game, Hepburn caught fire down the stretch to finish with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. Once he started to heat up, he was deadly in isolation situations. Hepburn was also lethal while running ball screens with Crowl. “He’s more patient in ball screens. We’ve implemented more of those to really play to his strengths. Specifically when you can put a seven footer on the roll at the rim with Steve,” Gard said. “We were trying to get over on ball screens with him and force him into tough twos. He did a nice job of hitting one of those, and later a three. He got in rhythm,” Leathernecks’ head coach Chad Boudreau said. “That’s the issue with forcing guys over the top like that; once they hit a couple of them, they get going.” One Hepburn got going, there was no slowing him down. His movement was crisp, his jumper was pure. No play was more emblematic of that than when he hit a fading corner three, falling into the arms of his bench as the ball bounced around the rim and eventually found the bottom of the net for his fifth-straight bucket. Even on a sleepy Monday night, with a sparse crowd at the Kohl Center, Hepburn’s performance served as a reminder of just how valuable the point guard is to Wisconsin. When he’s feeling himself, very little can slow him down. His step-back jumper and hesitation on the dribble-drive are nearly impossible to guard when Hepburn is overflowing with confidence as he was late in the second half. His ability to create for himself in one-on-one situations while still always looking to facilitate is massive for this team — no other guard on the Badgers can offer that on a consistent basis. “He has the ability to take the game over and make plays like he does,” Gard said. “That’s the luxury of having a mature point guard.”

Wisconsin center Steven Crowl. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)