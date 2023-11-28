Hepburn, Crowl display their unique value to Wisconsin against Leathernecks
MADISON —The Badgers were a heavy 27.5-point favorite against a clearly overmatched Western Illinois team Monday night. But with 13 minutes to play in the second half, a strong push by the Leathernecks had cut Wisconsin’s lead to a slim eight points.
Then, Wisconsin’s alphas took over the game. Center Steven Crowl went to work in the low post and point guard Chucky Hepburn hit his last five shots to give the Badgers an insurmountable lead.
“(Hepburn) understood coach Gard wasn’t real happy there in the second half,” Greg Gard said. “So when I had him out, he said ‘alright, I’ll just go back in and slam the door shut here and coach can calm down.’”
That’s exactly what the junior point guard did. After a slow start to the game, Hepburn caught fire down the stretch to finish with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. Once he started to heat up, he was deadly in isolation situations. Hepburn was also lethal while running ball screens with Crowl.
“He’s more patient in ball screens. We’ve implemented more of those to really play to his strengths. Specifically when you can put a seven footer on the roll at the rim with Steve,” Gard said.
“We were trying to get over on ball screens with him and force him into tough twos. He did a nice job of hitting one of those, and later a three. He got in rhythm,” Leathernecks’ head coach Chad Boudreau said. “That’s the issue with forcing guys over the top like that; once they hit a couple of them, they get going.”
One Hepburn got going, there was no slowing him down. His movement was crisp, his jumper was pure. No play was more emblematic of that than when he hit a fading corner three, falling into the arms of his bench as the ball bounced around the rim and eventually found the bottom of the net for his fifth-straight bucket.
Even on a sleepy Monday night, with a sparse crowd at the Kohl Center, Hepburn’s performance served as a reminder of just how valuable the point guard is to Wisconsin. When he’s feeling himself, very little can slow him down. His step-back jumper and hesitation on the dribble-drive are nearly impossible to guard when Hepburn is overflowing with confidence as he was late in the second half. His ability to create for himself in one-on-one situations while still always looking to facilitate is massive for this team — no other guard on the Badgers can offer that on a consistent basis.
“He has the ability to take the game over and make plays like he does,” Gard said. “That’s the luxury of having a mature point guard.”
While Hepburn was swishing jumpers in defenders’ faces, Crowl began to take over the low post. Gard has openly expressed that his bigs need to be more aggressive in the paint and finish more plays. With two double-doubles in the past three games and a dominant showing down low Monday night, it appears Crowl has gotten the message.
At the buzzer, Crowl had 13 points on 5-for-7 from the floor alongside 11 rebounds. Five of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, which was massive for Wisconsin to be able to sustain possessions and eventually bury Western Illinois.
“I like the activity, he was big down there,” Gard said. “Down the stretch in the second half, as we were pulling away, he extended possessions with offensive rebounds.”
“The coaches have done a good job of being on not only me, but Tyler (Wahl) and even AJ (Storr) to crash the glass and attack the glass,” Crowl said. “We don’t go anywhere until we get the ball.”
Multiple times, Crowl willed himself to an offensive rebound amidst a sea of Leathernecks. That assertiveness and physicality in the paint was crucial for the Badgers and that will continue to be the case. No one else on this team gives Wisconsin that kind of presence in the post.
Crowl’s ability to clean up the glass and keep possessions alive was huge, but that’s not the only area the center stood out. He hit his one three-point attempt from the top of the key, and while that’s still not the biggest part of his game, the ability to put that on film and make defenses respect it is critical. Crowl also once again shined as a facilitator, dishing out three assists. That number could've been higher had more players converted the great looks Crowl set them up with.
“He’s really good at that. He’s a good weapon to play through, whether it’s mid post, low post, high post. His ability to pass, make decisions,” Gard said. “Sometimes he’s too unselfish, I’d like to see him be more aggressive in there. It’s a good weapon, bigs that can pass. It creates a lot of issues for a defense.”
The efforts of Hepburn and Crowl helped lift Wisconsin to its fourth-straight win. With big time opponents lurking just ahead, the Badgers will need those two to continue to display their unique, innate abilities.
“It just happened to be me and Chucky tonight,” Crowl said. “It’s gonna be a different guy every night.”
Crowl’s humility is admirable, but misplaced. Much has been made of the improved depth this team has, and that’s certainly the case. But make no mistake: Wisconsin will need the playmaking of Hepburn and the physicality of Crowl down low to go where it wants to go.
