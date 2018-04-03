MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ will declare for the NBA Draft but not hire an agent, according to a statement released by the team. In deciding against hiring an agent, Happ can decide to return to UW for his senior season after getting feedback from NBA teams during the pre-draft process. Happ will need to make a final decision before June 11 at 5 p.m. EST, which means he would be able to participate in the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May if he is invited.

Dan Sanger

"Ethan and I have talked multiple times about his future and our coaching staff fully sports his decision to explore the NBA Draft," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a statement on the team's Twitter account. "This is a great opportunity for him to gather information directly from the source, NBA personnel ... This experience will be invaluable for him and will ultimately make him a better player." Happ finished his junior season averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game, improving on his sophomore season, when he averaged 14 points per game. Happ also led the Badgers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, making him a potentially intriguing prospect for NBA teams to evaluate. But Happ said after Wisconsin's 2017-18 season ended in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals that he would likely need to boost his draft stock into the first round to consider leaving UW early for the NBA. Getting an invite to the combine in Chicago would at least give him that chance.

Getting Happ back for his senior season would be a big boost for the Badgers, who missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 seasons after a disappointing 2017-18 campaign that was marked by injuries and growing pains. His return to the team would make the Badgers' path back to the big dance a little easier, otherwise they will be hurting for experienced depth in their front court once again.