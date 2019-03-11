The 6-foot-10 senior was named a First-Team All-Big Ten player for the third year in a row on Monday afternoon, making him the first player in the history of UW basketball to make the first team three times during their career. Happ is the first Big Ten player to make three first-team All-Big Ten teams in their career since Purdue's Robbie Hummel.

Happ, the only UW player to be named to either the first, second, or third team in the post-season awards, finished the regular season averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He was also the only player in college basketball to record two triple-doubles this season.

Happ was named to the first team by both the Big Ten coaches and a selected media panel. He and the Badgers finished the regular season in fourth place in the Big Ten, earning a double-bye for this week's conference tournament. They will take on either No. 5 Maryland or the winner of Wednesday's Rutgers-Nebraska matchup on Friday in Chicago at the United Center.