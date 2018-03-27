Steele Chambers, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete from Blessed Trinity High School in Georgia, is currently one of the most heavily recruited two-way players in the country.

That comes as no surprise to his head coach, Tim McFarlin, who has coached football for close to four decades.

"This is 37 years of coaching coming up for me and I'm not surprised at all," McFarlin told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've seen games where Steele has put us on his back. Here in Georgia there is great football and Steele's one of the best down here.

"He'll be a great college player, no doubt about that."