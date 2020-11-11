BadgerBlitz - Greg Gard: Freshman point guard Lorne Bowman withdraws from UW

While speaking with reporters about Wisconsin's 2021 class and several topics ranging from the team's schedule to more recruiting, men's basketball coach Greg Gard also provided an update on guard Lorne Bowman.

According to Gard, the true freshman guard has withdrawn from UW.

"Lorne, the situation he's dealing with at home with his family has evolved to be more than what we -- I think he and all of us -- had initially thought," Gard told reporters via a Zoom call. "So he's decided, through consultation with a lot of people, to withdraw at this point from school. He's no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint, communicating with people in the athletic department, him and his family."