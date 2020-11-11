BadgerBlitz - Greg Gard: Freshman point guard Lorne Bowman withdraws from UW

Greg Gard: Freshman point guard Lorne Bowman withdraws from UW
While speaking with reporters about Wisconsin's 2021 class and several topics ranging from the team's schedule to more recruiting, men's basketball coach Greg Gard also provided an update on guard Lorne Bowman.
According to Gard, the true freshman guard has withdrawn from UW.
"Lorne, the situation he's dealing with at home with his family has evolved to be more than what we -- I think he and all of us -- had initially thought," Gard told reporters via a Zoom call. "So he's decided, through consultation with a lot of people, to withdraw at this point from school. He's no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint, communicating with people in the athletic department, him and his family."
The program announced last month in a statement that the Bowman was to take "an indefinite leave of absence" to help "tend to a family matter." The Detroit (MI) St. Mary's standout initially signed with Wisconsin last November after orally committing to the program on Nov. 16, 2018.
Bowman was a three-star recruit and the No. 45 point guard in the country by Rivals for the 2020 class.
"We definitely support that decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path for him and his family as they deal with their situation at home," Gard said. "Still in communication. Talked to his dad just a few days ago, so we'll support him in any way we can try to help him and his family through all the situations."