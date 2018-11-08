And through his play this fall at Holmen High School, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound projected linebacker picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers, an opportunity he accepted Tuesday evening.

"I got accepted into the school last week, and then Coach (Chris) Haering and I talked last night (Tuesday) and he asked if I had made any progress on making a decision," Grass told BadgerBlitz.com. "I just told him if they were giving me the chance to walk on, I would love to take that opportunity."

Grass, who had 20 receptions for 325 yards as a tight end and 35 total tackles, including 10 sacks, as a senior, chose UW over offers from Winona State and Minnesota-Duluth.

"In my opinion it’s the best school in Wisconsin, academically," Grass, who ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the WFCA Combine, said. "Also just the feeling of home is why I picked Wisconsin. It has always been a dream of mine to play for the Badgers, so it was hard to pass up on the opportunity.

"It feels good to have my decision made. The recruiting process has been pretty stressful so it’s nice to have a plan of where I’m going now."

Grass joins a preferred walk-on class for the Badgers that includes fellow linebacker Jackson Kollath, along with kicker Blake Wilcox and long snapper Peter Bowden.

"I think the Wisconsin coaches just like my length and the physicality I play with," Grass said. "They just told me I did some good things at camp this summer that sparked their interest."