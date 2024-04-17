Three-star safety Grant Dean, who committed to the Badgers on Wednesday, knew he wanted to play for Wisconsin. Earning the actual offer was another step entirely.

"I think once the Badgers really started talking with Grant, he thought, ‘Okay this is my dream. What do I need to do to get there?’" Neenah football coach Steve Jung told BadgetBlitz.com. "I think (his growth), how hard he works in practice, how hard he works in the weight room, and his willingness to play a role and do what’s best for the team, I think is really what’s defined him through his junior year.”