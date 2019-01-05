Graham Mertz takes home MVP honors at All-American Bowl
Graham Mertz, who completed 7-of-14 passes for 188 yards and five touchdowns Saturday in San Antonio, captured MVP honors at the All-American Bowl.
The future Wisconsin quarterback broke the event's records for passing yards and touchdown passes while helping the East to a 48-14 win over the West.
Not to say “I told you so,” but...Graham Mertz is #AllAmericanBowl MVP #MertzValuablePlayer! The Blue Valley North and #Epic7Midwest alum sets new records for passing yards and TDs #OnWisconsin #Epic7Takeover pic.twitter.com/lxcd5g5XDv— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) January 5, 2019
Mertz, the 2018 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, passed for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. The early enrollee is the highest-rated quarterback prospect the Badgers have signed during the Internet era (2002).
"We think that Graham does a ton of things that can fit right into what we're doing, and possibly add a little more to it," head coach Paul Chryst said on the Big Ten Network during the early signing period in December. "I was talking about how this class is connected, and Graham kind of shows a lot of the qualities of a really good quarterback.
"He is the leader of this class in many ways. Certainly a great personality and a lot of the other committed kids have got to know him. He's obviously very talented and we love the way he throws - he can throw every type of ball."
🚨 New Record🚨 @GrahamMertz5 has now broken the All-American Bowl 🇺🇸 record for most touchdown passes (3).— All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) January 5, 2019
Let’s see what he has left for the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/LRm9Zzahy8
5️⃣TD passes for #Badgers signee Graham Mertz. The #AllAmericanBowl starter, Blue Valley North product, and #Epic7Midwest alum is about to claim MVP #MertzValuablePlayer honors #Epic7Takeover pic.twitter.com/0euAVTvZNm— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) January 5, 2019
#Badgers signee Graham Mertz sets a new #AllAmericanBowl record with 4 TD passes on the day. Blue Valley North product and #Epic7Midwest alum has to be the MVP #MertzValuablePlayer #Epic7Takeover #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/DzlfqnWqAR— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) January 5, 2019
#Badgers signee Graham Mertz putting on a show in #AllAmericanBowl. Blue Valley North product and #Epic7Midwest alum making a strong case for MVP honors #MertzValuablePlayer #Epic7Takeover #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/klwqLnHRVZ— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) January 5, 2019
#Badgers signee and BV North product Graham Mertz with two drives, two TD passes in #AllAmericanBowl. MVP honors on the way??? #Epic7Takeover pic.twitter.com/GL7XxfxGjg— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) January 5, 2019
#Badgers signee Graham Mertz’s first downfield throw in #AllAmericanBowl goes for the score. This is a familiar sight for BV North fans #Epic7Takeover pic.twitter.com/oyFcL9cmzD— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) January 5, 2019