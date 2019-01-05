The future Wisconsin quarterback broke the event's records for passing yards and touchdown passes while helping the East to a 48-14 win over the West.

Not to say “I told you so,” but...Graham Mertz is #AllAmericanBowl MVP #MertzValuablePlayer ! The Blue Valley North and #Epic7Midwest alum sets new records for passing yards and TDs #OnWisconsin #Epic7Takeover pic.twitter.com/lxcd5g5XDv

Mertz, the 2018 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, passed for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. The early enrollee is the highest-rated quarterback prospect the Badgers have signed during the Internet era (2002).

"We think that Graham does a ton of things that can fit right into what we're doing, and possibly add a little more to it," head coach Paul Chryst said on the Big Ten Network during the early signing period in December. "I was talking about how this class is connected, and Graham kind of shows a lot of the qualities of a really good quarterback.

"He is the leader of this class in many ways. Certainly a great personality and a lot of the other committed kids have got to know him. He's obviously very talented and we love the way he throws - he can throw every type of ball."