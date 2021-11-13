Graham Mertz helping change narrative of Wisconsin's offense

There’s been no magic potion consumed over Wisconsin’s winning streak, which reached six games Saturday with a 35-7 victory over struggling Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. It’s the same personnel, veteran receivers, and a tight end who know how to make plays with the ball in their hands. It’s the same quarterback, too, who exudes the same persona of confidence in the huddle.

MADISON, Wis. – Somewhere between the four interceptions against Notre Dame and the 52 passing yards against Purdue, Wisconsin’s passing attack was labeled a failure, and quarterback Graham Mertz – the heralded quarterback savior to take the Badgers to the promised land – was marked a bust.

But in a results-oriented business, Mertz is helping the Wisconsin offense get outcomes and causing the narrative to shift.

“I feel nothing has really changed (since September),” Mertz said. “We’re just doing it better.”

Those close to him say Mertz is the same quarterback that he was on September 1, but his play suggests differently. His footwork is better, he’s calmer in the pocket partly due to his offensive line not allowing a sack (or really pressured) since October 23, and he’s delivering crisp passes to receivers running solid routes.

Combine that with better decision making and Mertz has been a catalyst instead of a hinderance. He finished 18-for-23 for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Wildcats, a 78.3 completion percentage that was his highest in a Big Ten game since last year vs. Illinois.

“When you trust each other, then that helps,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Bottom line is you got to execute. We’ve been doing that, and we’ve got to continue to build on that.”

With tailback Chez Mellusi out for the year with a leg injury, Braelon Allen (25 carries, 174 yards, 3 touchdowns) touched the ball on the first nine offensive plays (eight runs for 79 yards and a 16-yard checkdown) and just kept running. Fifteen of UW’s first 17 plays stayed on the ground to Allen (who had 18 carries for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns by halftime) and new backup Brady Schipper, a relentless pounding of the football that opened big alleys for Mertz.

With the middle of the field suddenly open for business, Mertz went to work. He hit Jake Ferguson, Kendric Pryor, and Danny Davis over the middle in stride. After hitting Davis for 17 yards on a crossing route, the offense came back with a different concept that yielded a similar result: a 13-yard touchdown with a leaping goal line grab over the middle.

The passing game wasn’t limited to between the hash marks either. Mertz led Ferguson on an out route perfectly, placing it high outside the reach of the cornerback and where only the reliable senior could catch it. On UW’s two-minute drill, Mertz’s 18-yard fade to receiver Chimere Dike was perfect.

Mertz started 9-for-9 for 113 yards, more yards than he threw in the four games prior to last week’s blowout in Piscataway, N.J.

“It’s about experience,” Pryor said. “Him going out there getting more reps, playing in more games, playing in a ton of environments, those types of things, learning from the mistakes, I think he’s done everything he’s suppose to do to take advantage of it … He’s finding better ways to perfect his craft.”

Northwestern served as Mertz’s first moment of mortality last season. After riding high with five touchdowns, one incompletion in his starting debut and besting Michigan at the Big House, Mertz had 32 completions, 43 attempts (.744), 375 yards, 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a 2-0 record.

But when he finally faced a defense that had talent and fully bought into a scheme, Mertz was pummeled. Northwestern forced four of its five turnovers on Mertz, one coming on one of the three sacks the Wildcats knocked him with and three interceptions when he took chances or stared down receivers.

Over the next 10 games, Mertz floundered. His touchdown to interception ratio was 3:10, he fumbled too much, he threw over 200 yards just twice, and his completion percentage was 56.5 percent. More importantly, his record was 0-5 against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

But with the most nondescript stat line, Mertz started the right the ship against No.25 Purdue late last month. He only threw the ball eight times, completing five, and had a blindside hit turn into a 56-yard scoop and score. But Wisconsin’s defense and a running game that racked up 290 yards on the ground gave Mertz his first victory over a ranked opponent.

That parlayed into a turnover-free victory over No.9 Iowa the following week and last week’s thrashing of Rutgers, where Mertz threw for 240 yards and a season-best three touchdowns. A quarterback who thrived on being a playmaker turned more into a game manager, and his results are climbing.

“I think we knew that even though things didn’t go right the first half of the season, we knew what type of offense we could be,” Pryor said. “We knew we could make those plays on the outside. Getting that win versus Purdue on the road, and then building off that, keep stacking those Ws, that do it again mindset, let’s do it again next weekend. Finally getting everything to click on the offensive side, we’re giving the defense a chance to play with a lead.”

Northwestern won the Big Ten West last season with its defense, leading the league in limiting opponents to 15.9 points per game and only 195.3 passing yards. It’s a far different story this season with new defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil. NU entered the final three weeks of the season 12th in scoring, 13th in total defense and last against the run.

That still doesn’t take away from the performance, where Mertz completed passes to nine different receivers and some quality throws, like the one to Ferguson when two defenders barreled down on him to put UW 28-0 late in the third quarter.

It’s a play that Mertz and Wisconsin are starting to make consistently now that they didn’t last year in Evanston, which bodes well with a Big Ten West title firmly in their sights.

“The biggest thing for me is trusting my journey,” Mertz said. “For me, there’s a lot of stuff in between (those Northwestern games) that a lot of people don’t see. The outside work that this team has put in, it’s cool to see it transfer to the field.”